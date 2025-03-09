Sacramento Republic FC vs. New Mexico United - Game Highlights
March 9, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC YouTube Video
Lewis Jamieson scored the game-winner two minutes into the second half as Sacramento Republic FC took a 2-1 victory against New Mexico United before a sellout crowd at Heart Health Park as the hosts rallied after Greg Hurst had put New Mexico ahead before Russell Cicerone leveled from the penalty spot.
