Sacramento Republic FC Edges San Jose Earthquakes, 4-3

May 22, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Sacramento, Calif. - Republic FC bested Major League Soccer side San Jose Earthquakes in instant classic on Tuesday night with a thrilling come-from-behind win, 4-3 after extra time to advance to the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinal for the second time in three seasons. Two comebacks from Republic FC put the Indomitable Club over their regional foes and marking the club's 12th consecutive unbeaten result to open 2024.

Sacramento generated the first strong chance of the night in the 10th minute. After passing out of pressure, Republic FC built up the pitch and put Kieran Phillips in a footrace towards goal. After finding space, the Huddersfield native let loose a shot denied by the woodwork. San Jose opened the scoring on the counter shortly after, with Preston Judd finding the net.

First half fireworks for Kieran Phillips brought Sacramento on level terms in the 17th minute, heading through a Luis Felipe service from the right. The Englishman found a second score in the 38th off an assist from Jack Gurr after Sacramento turned a pause in play on its head with a quick counter and Phillips second brace on the season.

Heroics from Danny Vitiello between the sticks in the 22nd minute denied San Jose of a second score. After the visitors got in behind, the New York native denied a close-range effort from Jack Skahan at the edge of the six-yard box.

San Jose pulled level with ten minutes to go. Substitute Cristian Espinoza found his club's second of the night on an 81st minute free kick, sneaking a strike at the near post. Sacramento nearly answered for a winner in the 85th minute, but two challenges were stopped by the outstretched hand of the opposing keeper.

With a tied score after 90 minutes, the match proceeded to extra time. San Jose drew blood ten minutes into the first period, with substitute Hernan Lopez finding the net after finding space in behind Sacramento's backline. But the Indomitable Club rallied back again to take the lead as the second period began. Sending Heart Health Park into frenzy, Luis Felipe found the net against his former club in the 106th minute, and 60 seconds later, Sebastian Herrera netted the go-ahead score.

Republic FC continues the 2024 USL Championship season this Saturday, with Eastern Conference side Birmingham Legion visiting Heart Health Park. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. PT and the match be broadcast live in English and Spanish on FOX40, Antenna TV 40.2 and streaming on FOX40.com, the FOX40 News mobile app and ESPN+.

Sacramento Republic FC 4 - 3 San Jose Earthquakes (AET)

Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - Round of 16

Heart Health Park, Sacramento, California

May 21, 2024

Scoring Summary: SAC - Kieran Phillips (Luis Felipe) 17', Kieran Phillips (Jack Gurr) 38', Luis Felipe (Rafael Jauregui) 106', Sebastian Herrera (Cristian Parano) 107', SJ - Preston Judd (Benji Kikanovic) 11', Cristian Espinoza 80', Hernan Lopez (Jack Skahan) 100',

Misconduct Summary: SAC - Rodrigo Lopez (caution) 57', Trevor Amann (caution) 70', Luis Felipe (caution) 79', Bradley Johnson (caution) 90+ 7', Shane Wiedt (caution) 105+1', SJ - Preston Judd (caution) 54', Cristian Espinoza (caution) 104'

Sacramento Republic FC: Danny Vitiello, Lee Desmond, Damia Viader (Aldair Sanchez 86'), Shane Wiedt (Cristian Parano 105'), Jack Gurr, Jared Timmer (Chibi Ukaegbu 79'), Luis Felipe, Rodrigo Lopez (C) (Rafael Jauregui 59'), Nick Ross, Kieran Phillips (Jonathan Ricketts 79'), Trevor Amann (Sebastian Herrera 86')

Unused substitutes: Jared Mazzola

Stats: Shots: --15, Shots on Goal: 9, Saves: 4, Fouls: 23, Corner Kicks: 6, Offsides: 0

San Jose Earthquakes: Jacob Jackson, Paul Marie (Hernan Lopez 67'), Daniel Munie, Tanner Beason (C), Oscar Verhoeven (Bruno Wilson 45'), Jack Skahan, Alfredo Morales (Jackson Yueill 45'), Niko Tsakiris (Amahl Pellegrino 79'), Benji Kikanovic (Tommy Thompson 105'), Preston Judd, Ousseni Bouda (Cristian Espinoza 45')

Unused Substitutes: William Yarbrough

Stats: Shots: --19, Shots on Goal: 7, Saves: 5, Fouls: 11, Corner Kicks: 4, Offsides: 1

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.