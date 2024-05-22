RDA Announces Partnership with Pittsburgh Football Club

May 22, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC and the Riverhounds Development Academy are pleased to announce Pittsburgh Football Club as an affiliate club for the 2024-25 season.

Located in the South Hills, Pittsburgh FC prides itself on developing players from Thomas Jefferson, Chartiers Valley, Baldwin, Keystone Oaks and others.

Kelly Mehalko, Pittsburgh FC Director of Coaching, is thrilled about the new partnership stating: "We are very excited to unite with the Riverhounds Development Academy! This unifying force will enhance the mission of individual holistic growth and player development with a pathway that meets the players' needs and allows them an opportunity to reach their full potential."

The RDA's Director of Satellite Locations and Partner Programs, Jonael Castma, added, "I've known Kelly and Shari [Sinclair] (President of Pittsburgh FC) for many years and couldn't be more excited to partner with their club to the benefit of young players in the Pittsburgh region! Opportunities to collaborate will benefit both clubs immensely."

Benefits of the affiliation include talent identification and pathways to elite platforms, coach education, training opportunities, professional player and mascot appearances, tournament discounts, and tickets to Riverhounds and W-League games. Also, the clubs will have the opportunity to share players between clubs to provide players with extra playing opportunities when appropriate.

For more information regarding the RDA's affiliate relationship with Pittsburgh FC, contact Joenal Castma at [email protected].

