Boys In Blue Move On To U.s. Open Cup Quarterfinals At Atlanta United

May 22, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

INDIANAPOLIS - Indy Eleven is on to the Quarterfinals of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup for the first time in club history after a 3-0 defeat of USL Championship rival Detroit City FC on Wednesday night at Carroll Stadium.

Indy Eleven opened the scoring by way of a Detroit City own goal off a Benjamin Ofeimu cross from the right side. The Boys in Blue have scored their first goal in the 14th minute or earlier in each of their three U.S. Open Cup matches this season (CHI 4', SA 2').

The home team would tack on two more in the first half with Douglas Martinez finding Augi Williams (33') for the tally and Aedan Stanley connecting on a corner to Ofeimu (36').

Williams now has a pair of Open Cup goals for Indy this season, while Stanley has a team-best two assists.

Indy Eleven continues the streak and is unbeaten in its last eight matches, dating back to the Third Round win over Chicago Fire FC II on April 17. The Boys in Blue also become the second Indiana club in the history of the tournament to reach the Quarterfinals (Indianapolis Inferno 1992).

The Boys in Blue will play out of the East Division in the Quarterfinals on the road against Atlanta United (MLS) July 9 or 10.

Indy Eleven All-Time U.S. Open Cup Records

Overall Record: 7W-7L-1D (19 GF/15 GA)

Home Record: 6W-2L-0D (16 GF/8 GA)

Away Record: 1W-5L-1D (3 GF/7 GA)

2024

Third Round | April 17, 2024 | Chicago Fire FC II (MLS NEXT Pro) 0:1 Indy Eleven (USLC)

Round of 32 | May 8, 2024 | Indy Eleven 2:0 San Antonio FC (USLC)

Round of 16 | May 22, 2024 | Indy Eleven (USLC) 3:0 Detroit City FC (USLC)

Remaining U.S. Open Cup Schedule

Quarterfinal | Tuesday, July 9 - Wednesday, July 10

Semifinal | Tuesday, Aug. 27 - Wednesday, Aug. 28

Final | Wednesday, Sept. 25

Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup | Round of 32

Indy Eleven 3:0 Detroit City FC

Wednesday, May 22, 2024 - 7 p.m. ET

Carroll Stadium | Indianapolis

Scoring Summary

IND - Own Goal 14'

IND - Augi Williams (Douglas Martinez) 33'

IND - Ben Ofeimu (Aedan Stanley) 36'

Discipline Summary

IND - Ben Ofeimu (caution) 7'

DET - Devon Amoo-Mensah (caution) 61'

IND - Jack Blake (caution) 65'

IND - Max Schneider (caution) 90+1'

Indy Eleven line-up (3-4-3): Hunter Sulte, Adrian Diz Pe, Josh O'Brien, Ben Ofeimu, Aedan Stanley, Jack Blake (Laurence Wootton 66'), Cam Lindley (captain), Ben Mines, Augi Williams (Max Schneider 75'), Sebastian Guenzatti (Elliot Collier 66'), Douglas Martinez (Tega Ikoba 66')

Indy Subs: Yannik Oettl, Younes Boudadi, Tyler Gibson

Detroit City FC line-up: Carlos Saldana, Brett Levis (Alex Villanueva 45'), Devon Amoo-Mensah, Stephen Carroll, Michael Bryant (Daniel Espeleta 71'), Abdoulaye Diop, James Murphy (Ryan Williams 71'), Ben Morris, Maxi Rodriguez (Victor Bezerra 45'), Matt Sheldon (Rhys Williams 71'), Yazeed Matthews

Detroit Subs: Nathan Steinwascher, Connor Rutz

