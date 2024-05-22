Oakland Roots and Soul SC and City of Oakland Bringing Soccer to Town Nights this Summer

May 22, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots and Soul SC has teamed up with the City of Oakland's Department of Violence Prevention (DVP) to bring the first-ever 'Town Nights Futsal Cup' to community parks and public spaces across Oakland this summer.

'Town Nights' is a series of free community events hosted Friday evenings during the summer. With a focus on preventing violence and fostering unity, Town Nights offers safe spaces for families, friends, and neighbors to come together and enjoy free food, music, games, and more.

"Town Nights has become a tradition at San Antonio Park with the larger community expecting the safe, fun, kid-friendly, cultural and well-needed events to bring a diverse crowd together to celebrate the summer, "said Andrew Park, Executive Director of Trybe. "The City bringing in the Roots and Soul Futsal Cup only adds to the growing tradition with young (and older) soccer fans and players excited to participate and see the added dimension!"

Thanks to the support of the City of Oakland and the Oakland Roots and Soul Foundation, four sites will be running a small-sided soccer tournament for boys and girls ages 14-18 on June 14th, June 21st, June 28th, and July 12th in collaboration with local nonprofits Oakland Genesis, My Yute Soccer, Street Soccer USA, and Soccer Without Borders. Additionally, each site will simultaneously host soccer skills clinics for youth ages 3+ in partnership with the American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO).

"We're thrilled to be able to support the Town Nights initiative and the incredible work that goes on day in and day out around this city to provide opportunities for our youth" said Mike Geddes, Chief Purpose Officer of Oakland Roots and Soul SC. "We believe soccer can play a hugely important role in challenging the historical inequities that exist in access to sport and healthy physical activity in our communities"

Oakland Roots and Soul SC will be on hand with competitions, clinics, ticket giveaways and player appearances as well as special prizes for the winning teams. Each 'Town Nights FC' winning team will also receive a specially-designed custom jersey for each player thanks to the club's official apparel partner Charly.

The City of Oakland is working with trusted, local host agencies Trybe, CURYJ, East Oakland Boxing Association and Hoover-Foster Resident Action Committee to integrate the first Futsal Cup into Town Nights. At each location, priority will be given to youth in the local community.

Further information about the Town Nights FC sites and information for team registration can be found below.

Friday June 14th at San Antonio Park

Friday June 21st at Elmhurst Park

Friday June 28th at Hoover Elementary

Friday July 12th at Fruitvale Transit Village

