Sacha Boumedienne: BU Hockey Frozen Four Interview

April 10, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Youngstown Phantoms YouTube Video


We sat down with BU defenseman, Sacha Boumedienne #78, about his time playing for the Youngstown Phantoms. #USHL
