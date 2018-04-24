Sabres Sign Victor Olofsson

April 24, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team has signed forward Victor Olofsson to a two-year, entry-level contract.

Olofsson (5'11", 173 lbs., 7/18/1995) recently completed his second season with Frolunda HC of the Swedish Hockey League, where he posted a career-best 43 points, including a league-high 27 goals in 50 regular-season games.

Selected by the Sabres in the seventh round (181st overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft, Olofsson has totaled 117 points (60+57) through parts of five SHL seasons with Frolunda and MODO Hockey. During his three full seasons in the league (2015-16 to 2017-18), the Ornskoldsvik, Sweden native has recorded 99 points (50+49) in 150 regular-season games.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 24, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.