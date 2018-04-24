American Hockey League Announces Suspensions

April 24, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced the following suspensions:

Rochester Americans defenseman Andrew MacWilliam has been suspended for three (3) games as a consequence of his actions in a playoff game at Syracuse on Apr. 21.

MacWilliam was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline). He will miss Rochester's next three games beginning with Game 3 of the North Division Semifinals, Wednesday (Apr. 25) vs. Syracuse.

(If Rochester is eliminated before the suspension can be served to completion this postseason, remaining games would carry over to the next time MacWilliam is active on an AHL club roster.)

Manitoba Moose forward Buddy Robinson has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of an interference incident in a playoff game vs. Grand Rapids on Apr. 22.

Robinson was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline). He will miss the next two games of the Central Division Semifinals, Wednesday (Apr. 25) and Thursday (Apr. 26) at Grand Rapids.

Grand Rapids Griffins forward Colin Campbell has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a playoff game at Manitoba on Apr. 22.

Campbell was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline). He will miss Game 3 of the Central Division Semifinals, Wednesday (Apr. 25) vs. Manitoba.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 24, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.