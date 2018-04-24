Senators Announce New 2018-19 Season Ticket Holder Benefits

April 24, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The Belleville Senators are pleased to announce additional new season ticket holder benefits for the 2018-19 AHL season.

"We are tremendously grateful for the support of our season ticket holders during our inaugural season," Senators COO Rob Mullowney said. "We are committed as an organization to continually improve and enhance our product and we are confident these additional benefits will be well received by this tremendous group of loyal Belleville Senators fans."

The new Senators season ticket holder benefits are as follows:

Early entry availability for season ticket holders

Season ticket holders may enter the building 30 minutes early on game days via Gate 2 and Gate 3

Season seat holder redemption nights

Season seat holders will be able to redeem any unused ticket at two pre-determined games throughout the season. Ticket surcharges and certain restrictions will apply

Season ticket holder rewards

Beginning in July, season seat holders will be able to access unique and special offers from team and corporate partners of the Belleville Senators to be redeemed in the Yardmen Arena and throughout the Bay of Quinte community

Cheer for Charity program

Season seat holders who wish to donate a ticket to a registered charity will be able to receive a tax receipt from the Ottawa Senators Foundation. Further details on exactly how this program will work will be announced in the coming months

Dedicated Wifi

Season ticket holders will be offered a dedicated and exclusive complimentary Wifi network during Senators home games

The team will continue to offer the following benefits to season ticket holders during the 2018-19 season:

Same seat guarantee for all 40 home games, with a price saving only available to season ticket holder

Payment Plan Options

First access to tickets for the Calder Cup Playoffs

Season ticket holder annual gift

15 per cent discount on select Belleville Senators officially licensed merchandise purchased at The Locker Room

Pre-buy privileges to purchase additional seats for Belleville Senators games

Priority access to any non-hockey events in the Yardmen Arena organized by the Senators organization

Priority access to seat upgrading/relocating upon renewal phase

Online Account Manager

Copy of Team Photo

Fans are reminded that on April 28, the Belleville Senators will host its 'Pick Your Seat' event at the Yardmen Arena. Current season ticket holders will be offered one last chance to relocate their current seats between 10am-12pm. Fans wishing to purchase season tickets can visit the Yardmen between 2-4pm to view and purchase season seats. Further details on the April 28th event can be found.

To purchase your 2018-19 Senators season tickets, please visit the Sens' Box Office between 12-7pm, Tuesday-Friday, or by calling 613-967-8067.

