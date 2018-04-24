MacWilliam Suspended for Three Games

(Rochester, NY) - The American Hockey League announced today that Rochester Americans defenseman Andrew MacWilliam has been suspended for three games as a consequence of his actions in a playoff game at Syracuse on Apr. 21.

MacWilliam was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline). He will miss Rochester's next three games beginning with Game 3 of the North Division Semifinals, Wednesday (Apr. 25) vs. Syracuse.

No further comment will be made by the organization.

