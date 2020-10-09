Sabres Sign Davidson to One-Year Deal
October 9, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) - The Buffalo Sabres announced today that the team has signed defenseman Brandon Davidson to a one-year contract for the 2020-21 season.
A sixth-round pick (162nd overall) of the Edmonton Oilers in 2010, Davidson appeared in a combined 12 NHL games with the Calgary Flames and San Jose Sharks last season while also recording an AHL career-high 20 points (3+17) in 34 appearances for the Stockton Heat. He led all Stockton defensemen in points per game (.59) during the 2019-20 campaign (minimum five games played) and ranked third among team blueliners in overall scoring.
A native of Taber, Alberta, the 29-year-old Davidson has totaled 23 points (9+14) in 174 career NHL games with Edmonton, Montreal, NY Islanders, Chicago, Calgary and San Jose while also adding 49 points (15+34) over 190 AHL contests with Oklahoma City, Rockford and Stockton.
During the 2012-13 season, he received the AHL's Fred T. Hunt Award in recognition of his sportsmanship, determination and dedication to the game of hockey.
Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-2, 208-pound defenseman played three seasons with the Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League. He was named to the WHL (East) Second All-Star Team in 2012 after a 49-point campaign as the captain of the Pats in his last junior season.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 9, 2020
- Sabres Sign Davidson to One-Year Deal - Rochester Americans
- Canadiens Sign Defenseman Xavier Ouellet to a Two-Year Contract Extension - Laval Rocket
- Canadiens Agree to Terms on a One-Year Contract with Forward Brandon Baddock - Laval Rocket
- American Hockey League Announces Violation of Performance Enhancing Substances Program - AHL
- Tampa Bay Lightning Sign Defenseman Andreas Borgman, Goaltender Chris Gibson - Syracuse Crunch
- Tampa Bay Lightning Re-Sign Goaltender Spencer Martin - Syracuse Crunch
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.