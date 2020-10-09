Tampa Bay Lightning Re-Sign Goaltender Spencer Martin
October 9, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed goaltender Spencer Martin to a one-year, two-way contract, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.
Martin, 25, appeared in 33 games for the Syracuse Crunch during the 2019-20 regular season, earning a record of 12-11-5 to go along with a 3.00 goals-against average and .897 save percentage. He finished the regular season winning his last three games, allowing only five goals during that stretch.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound goaltender has played in three career NHL games, all with the Colorado Avalanche during the 2016-17 season. He's also appeared in 158 career AHL games with the Crunch, Colorado Eagles and San Antonio Rampage over five seasons, posting a record of 61-69-16 to go along with nine shutouts.
Martin was originally drafted by the Avalanche in the third round, 63rd overall, at the 2013 NHL Draft.
