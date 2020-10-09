Tampa Bay Lightning Sign Defenseman Andreas Borgman, Goaltender Chris Gibson

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed defenseman Andreas Borgman and goaltender Chris Gibson to one-year, two-way contracts, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Borgman, 25, has appeared in three games this season for Assat Pori of the SM-liiga, collecting a goal and two points. The Stockholm, Sweden native played in 53 games for the San Antonio Rampage of the American Hockey League last season, posting two goals and 16 points to go along with 42 penalty minutes.

The 6-foot, 199-pound defenseman has skated in 48 career NHL games, all with Toronto during the 2017-18 season, collecting three goals and 11 points to go along with 28 penalty minutes and a plus-4 rating. Borgman has also played in 123 career AHL games over three seasons with Toronto and San Antonio, registering 10 goals and 42 points to go along with 108 penalty minutes.

Borgman went undrafted and signed with Toronto as a free agent on May 16, 2017.

Gibson, 27, appeared in 25 games with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers of the American Hockey League during the 2019-20 season, earning a record of 10-8-5 to go along with a 2.78 goals-against average and .914 save percentage. The Karkkila, Finland native also posted two shutouts last season.

The 6-foot-2, 207-pound goaltender has played in 14 career NHL games over three seasons, all with the New York Islanders, picking up three wins to go along with a .904 save percentage. Gibson has also appeared in 208 career AHL games over seven seasons with the Tigers and Toronto Marlies, compiling a record of 105-67-22 to go along with a 2.60 goals-against average, .911 save percentage and 11 shutouts.

Gibson was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in the second round, 49th overall, at the 2011 NHL Draft.

