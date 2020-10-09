American Hockey League Announces Violation of Performance Enhancing Substances Program

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... Bridgeport Sound Tigers player Kieffer Bellows has violated the terms of the AHL/PHPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program.

All applicable discipline has been issued and satisfied, and there are no current or further limitations or restrictions on his ability to play.

