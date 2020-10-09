American Hockey League Announces Violation of Performance Enhancing Substances Program
October 9, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... Bridgeport Sound Tigers player Kieffer Bellows has violated the terms of the AHL/PHPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program.
All applicable discipline has been issued and satisfied, and there are no current or further limitations or restrictions on his ability to play.
Check out the American Hockey League Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 9, 2020
- Canadiens Agree to Terms on a One-Year Contract with Forward Brandon Baddock - Laval Rocket
- American Hockey League Announces Violation of Performance Enhancing Substances Program - AHL
- Tampa Bay Lightning Sign Defenseman Andreas Borgman, Goaltender Chris Gibson - Syracuse Crunch
- Tampa Bay Lightning Re-Sign Goaltender Spencer Martin - Syracuse Crunch
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.