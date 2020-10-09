Canadiens Sign Defenseman Xavier Ouellet to a Two-Year Contract Extension

Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin announced today that the team has agreed to terms on a two-year, two-way contract extension with defenseman Xavier Ouellet (until the end of the 2021-22 season).

The deal will pay Ouellet $ 725,000 in the NHL and $ 425,000 in the AHL on the first year, and respectively $ 750,000 and $ 425,000 for the following season.

Ouellet, 27, suited up for 12 games with Montreal in 2019-20 in the NHL. The Bayonne, FR native collected two assists in addition of serving 4 penalty minutes. The defenseman, who captained the Laval Rocket (AHL) for a second straight season also played 39 games in the American Hockey League, posting a 9-15-24 record. In the AHL, Ouellet led the team with 11 powerplay assists and led all Rocket defensemen in goals, points and shots.

In career in the National Hockey League with the Detroit Red Wings and Canadiens, Ouellet produced 28 points (5 goals, 23 assists) in 172 regular season games. The 6'1'' and 193 lbs defenseman also skated in 10 playoff games with Montreal this season, registering one assist, serving 14 penalty minutes and posting a +2 differential.

Ouellet was a second-round pick, 48th overall by the Red Wings in the 2011 NHL Draft.

