Canadiens Agree to Terms on a One-Year Contract with Forward Brandon Baddock

October 9, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Laval Rocket News Release





Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Brandon Baddock on a two-way, one-year contract (2020-21). The deal will see Baddock earn $700,000 in the NHL and $110,000 in the AHL.

Baddock, 25, played 50 games with the Binghamton Devils in the AHL in 2019-20. The 6'03'' and 220 lbs centerman tallied six goals and nine assists in addition of serving 114 penalty minutes.

It was his third-straight season with over 100 penalty minutes in the American League.

Baddock, a native of Vermilion, AB has skated in 170 career games in the AHL since making his debut in 2017-18, recording 12 goals and 20 assists while serving 377 penalty minutes. Baddock was selected in the sixth round by the New Jersey Devils at the 2014 NHL Draft.

