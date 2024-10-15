Saad Returns to Barnstormers

October 15, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have re-signed defensive back Jared Saad to the 2025 roster, Head Coach Dave Mogensen announced today.

Saad (6-1, 195, UW-Oshkosh) returns to the Iowa Barnstormers for his second season with the team. Saad joined the Barnstormers at the tail end of the 2024 season, appearing in last three games.

Collegiately, Saad spent four years at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh where he appeared in 40 games with the Titans collecting 126 total tackles, one tackle for loss, five interceptions, and one fumble recovery.

"Jared returns after coming on at the end of the 2024 season," said Head Coach Dave Mogensen. "He stepped into a starting role within one week and performed well, we think with a solid off-season under his belt, he could be an impact player in the IFL. He possesses great size and length for a corner and we expect him to be a team leader for us this spring."

Saad will join the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the spring.

