Defensive LIneman EJ Ane Re-Signs with Panthers

October 15, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







The Panthers have announced the re-signing of former San Jose State and Portland State defensive lineman EJ Ane, bringing back a member of one of the top defenses in the Indoor Football League.

"We are excited to have EJ back with us. He is a physical pass rusher who never quits and fires off the snap with aggression," said Panthers Head Coach Rob Keefe. "He plays with passion and discipline, and we look forward to seeing him grow and develop in year two."

Ane played in six games as a rookie in 2024 and recorded 2.5 tackles for loss and one sack. The Panthers finished the season with the second-best scoring defense (37.1 points per game) and ranked first against the run (59.7 yards per game) and in opponents' third-down conversion percentage (35.4 percent) along with tied for second in sacks (24).

Prior to his time at Portland State, Ane was a part of Brent Brennan's first recruiting class at San Jose State and earned his first start in the 2020 Arizona Bowl against Ball State and was named to the Mountain West Conference All-Academic Team.

Following an adjustment period to the indoor game, Ane feels he's ready to take the next step.

"It took a few weeks before things really started to click with how fast things move and how plays are called. Whatever role I have next year will come with more confidence," said Ane. "To be with the Panthers means a lot because of the winning culture, and that mindset translates into other areas of life."

