Ryan Vilade Named to SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game

Isotopes outfielder Ryan Vilade has been selected to participate in the 2021 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game, as announced by Major League Baseball. Vilade is one of three members of the Rockies organization named to represent the National League at the game on July 11 at Coors Field, joining catcher Willie MacIver (Double-A) and first baseman Michael Toglia (High-A).

At the time of his selection, Vilade has slashed .260/.327/.356 while connecting on two home runs and driving in 11. The Texas native is also five-for-six in stolen base opportunities. Vilade has recorded a .972 fielding percentage with two assists in his first professional season roaming the outfield.

A second round (48th overall) pick in the 2017 MLB draft, Vilade is the ninth Isotope in club history to be named to the Futures Game. The last Albuquerque player to participate in the prestigious contest was pitcher Ben Bowden, a 2021 teammate of Vilade's with the Isotopes.

