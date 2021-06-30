Round Rock Express C John Hicks Joins Texas Rangers

June 30, 2021







ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Texas Rangers announced on Tuesday evening that the club has selected the contract of Round Rock Express C John Hicks, just hours after he was added to the Rangers Taxi Squad. The backstop was in uniform last night as Texas opened a road series against the Oakland Athletics.

Hicks is seeking his first Major League game action since suiting up in 95 games for the Detroit Tigers in 2019. The 31-year-old catcher opened the season with Round Rock, appearing in 28 games with the club before the promotion. Hicks hit .275 (30-109) with nine doubles, three home runs and 17 RBI with the E-Train. In addition to his usual duties behind the plate, Hicks also made four starts at first base, three at third base and one in left field for Round Rock.

The Richmond, Virgina native was swinging a hot bat in Triple-A prior to his call-up, hitting safely in seven of his last nine games, going 11-37 with four doubles, two home runs and four RBI in that span. He hit home runs in back-to-back contests for the first time this season on June 25 and 26 at El Paso.

Hicks has appeared in 254 career games in the bigs, combining to hit .235 (191-814) with 41 doubles, a triple, 28 home runs and 90 RBI from 2015-2019. He made his Major League debut with the Seattle Mariners on August 29, 2015 then spent parts of the 2016-2019 seasons with the Detroit Tigers. He was originally drafted by the Mariners in the fourth round of the 2011 June draft out of the University of Virginia.

To make room for Hicks on the 40-man roster, the Texas Rangers designated Express RHP Shaun Anderson for assignment. The righty had appeared in two games for the Express, allowing just one walk while striking out four in 3.0 shutout innings of relief. Anderson was originally acquired by the Rangers on waivers from the Minnesota Twins on June 18 before being optioned to Round Rock.

The Express open a 12-game homestand with a six-game series against the Sugar Land Skeeters (Houston Astros affiliate) on Thursday night at Dell Diamond. Express RHP Drew Anderson (3-3, 3.60) is scheduled to face Skeeters LHP Ryan Hartman (2-2, 3.98) in the series opener. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

