Bees Take Series on Abejas Night

The Salt Lake Bees completed a series victory over the Las Vegas Aviators winning 4-2 on Tuesday night at Smith's Ballpark.

After a nearly 90-minute rain delay to start the game, the Aviators struck first with a run in the first inning. The Bees would use the long ball to come back as Jake Gatewood hit a solo shot in the second inning, Jack Mayfield added a solo homer in the third and Michael Stefanic hit a two-run home run in the fourth to account for the four Bees runs. The Aviators would get a run back in the top of the seventh but would get no closer as Felix Pena and Tim Peterson closed the game out with a scoreless final two innings. Peterson collected his 3rd save of the season.

Mayfield's home run increased his hitting streak to 10 straight and has now homered four times in the Bees' last four games. Salt Lake starter Jake Buchanan lasted just two outs before leaving the game due to injury. Brian Johnson relieved Buchanan and pitched four scoreless innings to pick up the win in his Bees debut.

The Bees take Wednesday off before traveling to Oklahoma City to start a six-game series with Dodgers. First pitch on Thursday is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. and can be heard on the Zone Sports Network.

