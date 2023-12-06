Ryan Turse Signs 4-Game PTO

December 6, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears announced this morning the signing of forward, Ryan Nurse a professional try-out contract. Turse, will be eligible to play in the next four games with the Black Bears, beginning on Friday night against the Carolina Thunderbirds.

Turse is a native of Long Valley, New Jersey, where he played his youth hockey with the New Jersey Colonials AAA program. The now 23-year-old played two season at NCAA DIII, Nazareth College, in Rochester, New York. He appeared in 27 games recording 20 total points during his time with the Golden Flyers. Turse did appear earlier this season in the FPHL with the Danbury Hat Tricks against Watertown on opening weekend.

2023-24 Prorated Season Tickets are still on sale! Call the Black Bears office at 607-722-7367 or stop into the third-floor hockey offices of Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Save up to 30% on tickets and receive over $200 in benefits.

Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtonblackbears.com and by following the Black Bears all year long on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok @BlackBearsFPHL

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.