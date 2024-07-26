2-Time P-MVP Gavin Yates Returns

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears are proud to announce the re-signing of two-time playoff MVP, Gavin Yates. Yates is only the second player in FPHL history to have been named playoff MVP twice.

Gavin has played in the FPHL for six seasons and has now won two Commissioner's Cup titles (Watertown 2018). Since joining the Black Bears franchise in the fall of 2021, Yates has skated in 113 regular season games and 14 postseason contests, third all-time in organization history.

This past season, Yates recorded 18 goals and 34 assists in his 37 games played, making him one of seven players that averaged a point-per-game or higher. In the seven-game, historic postseason run, the forward was able to record 15 points, five goals and 10 assists. During the playoffs, Gavin had at least two points-per-game in six of the seven games, including three assists in game one of the finals vs Carolina.

With the re-signing, Gavin will be the second Black Bear to appear in all four seasons, along with captain, Tyson Kirkby.

2024-25 Season Tickets are now on sale! Call the Black Bears office at 607-722-7367 or stop into the third floor hockey offices of Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Fans can secure their seat for all 28 home games next year and save up to 30% on tickets. Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtonblackbears.com and by following the Black Bears all year long on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok @BlackBearsFPHL.

