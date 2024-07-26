Hat Tricks Sign Female Goaltender Mariah Fujimagari to PTO

July 26, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







The Danbury Hat Tricks signed female goaltender Mariah Fujimagari to a PTO.

The 30-year-old Canadian last played for AIK in Sweden's SDHL (Swedish Women's Hockey League) during the 2022-23 season. The 5-foot-11-inch netminder suited up in 14 games posting a 1-11-0 record with a 4.25 goals against average and an .877 save percentage.

Fujimagari, a Markham, ON, CAN native, was on the Norfolk Admiral's roster (ECHL) last season, but did not appear in a game. Prior to the season, she was a Kalamazoo Wings camp invite and impressed in preseason action becoming the first female goaltender to win a game in the ECHL since 1995.

From 2013-17, Fujimagari was at the University of Maine with the women's team dressing in a total of 34 games (3.56 GAA, .890 SV%) before hopping around the women's pro circuit (EWHL, CWHL, NWHL, and PHF). Most notably, she played for the Connecticut Whale of the NWHL and PHF from 2020-22 (6 GP, 4.41 GAA, .826 SV%).

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from July 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.