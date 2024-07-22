C-Mac Is Back

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears are excited to announce the return of Empire Division All-Star goaltender, Connor McAnanama for the upcoming season. McAnanama led all Binghamton net-minders last years with 19 wins and recording the only two shutouts of the seasons.

In his rookie campaign, McAnanama boasted a record of 19-3-4 during the regular season. With his 729 saves, he was able to produce a .919 SV% and 2.39 GAA. During a span of games from January 20th - March 17th, McAnanama won seven-straight games, setting a regular season franchise record!

Connor continued to elevate his game in the postseason, starting all seven playoff contests for the Black Bears. McAnanama would earn his second, seven-game win streak of the season, leading the way for Binghamton to the 2024 Commissioners Cup title.

In addition to his success on the ice, "C-Mac" has become a fan-favorite appearing in multiple community events, postgame autograph sessions and had the second highest jersey auction donation from last season.

Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtonblackbears.com and by following the Black Bears all year long on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok @BlackBearsFPHL.

