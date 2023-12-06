Series Preview: Prowlers Return Home, Face Rockers

After a seven-game road trip, the Port Huron Prowlers return to Michigan for a home-and-home with the rival Motor City Rockers. The Prowlers went 3-3-1 on their road trip against Baton Rouge, Mississippi and Carolina.

The last leg of the trip was a three-in-three against the Thunderbirds on Dec. 1, 2 and 3. In the first game, Carolina scored in the first and second to take a 2-0 lead. Brandon Picard got one back for Port Huron but the comeback fell short in a 4-1 loss. The next night, Mathias Tellström got the scoring started in the second but the Thunderbirds scored the next two. Davide Gaeta tied it with 29 seconds to go and the net empty but Jacob Schnapp got the overtime winner and Carolina took the extra point. The Prowlers held leads of 2-0 and 3-1 in the final game of the weekend but the Thunderbirds scored the final four goals of the matchup to take a 5-3 win behind Dawson Baker's hat trick. Tucker Scantlebury received a two-game suspension in the second game, he'll be eligible to return in the second game of this weekend's series. Port Huron is 5-6-2 with 16 points, good for fourth in the Continental.

The Rockers also played three games in three nights on the road last weekend, two in Danbury and one in Watertown. In the first game, Motor City battled back from a 3-1 deficit to take the lead in the third, but the game was tied shortly after and headed to overtime. After the first overtime winner was called back, Scott Coash scored for real to give the Rockers the extra point. Motor City jumped out to a 2-0 lead the next night but the Hat Tricks tied it by the end of the first. The Rockers took the lead again in the second but Danbury tied it again and scored the only two goals of the third for a 5-3 win. That was Motor City's first regulation loss of the season. The Rockers got their second regulation loss the next night in Watertown at the hands of the Wolves 5-2 as they were unable to climb out of a 4-1 hole in the third. Declan Conway received a two-game suspension after the second game, he'll be eligible to return in the second game of this weekend's series. Motor City is second in the Empire at 9-2-3 with 28 points.

SEASON SERIES (MOTOR CITY LEADS 4-0)

Oct. 20 @ Port Huron: Rockers 3, Prowlers 2 (OT)

Oct. 21 @ Port Huron: Rockers 3, Prowlers 2

Nov. 10 @ Motor City: Rockers 7, Prowlers 1

Nov. 11 @ Port Huron: Rockers 3, Prowlers 2

LAST MEETING

Brandon Picard and Bryan Parsons scored in the second to put the Prowlers up 2-0, but the Motor City power play came alive in the third. Man-advantage goals from Declan Conway and Josh Colten tied it before Jamison Milam scored the game-winner at even strength with just over five to play. Tucker Tynan made 32 saves but took the loss in his pro debut.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Prowlers - Brandon Picard (F) - Picard was held without a point for the first time in his young career on Saturday in Carolina. He responded with a three-point outing the following afternoon. The rookie is tied for seventh in the FPHL with nine goals.

Rockers - Pavel Svintsov (F) - Svintsov has been streaky this season with a four-game point streak and a three-game point streak sandwiching a five-game point drought. With Declan Conway and TJ Delaney out on Friday due to suspension and Danny Vanderweil more than likely out this weekend as well, Svintsov will be relied upon to create offense next to Scott Coash.

STAT CENTRAL

5 of the Prowlers' 8 losses have come by one goal, including two in overtime...The Rockers are averaging the fewest goals against per game in the Empire Division (2.71)...The Prowlers return home from a 7-game road stretch on Friday while the Rockers will finish an 8-game stretch away from home

SERIES SCHEDULE

Dec. 8, 7:05 P.M. at McMorran Place (Port Huron, MI)

Dec. 9, 6:05 P.M. at Big Boy Arena (Fraser, MI)

Tickets for the Friday game are available at phprowlers.com/tickets or by phone at 810-985-6166.

