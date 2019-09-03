Ryan Sanders Sports & Entertainment Names Jonathan Germer First Chief Financial Officer

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Ryan Sanders Sports & Entertainment is proud to announce that Jonathan Germer has been hired as the organization's first-ever Chief Financial Officer. Germer joins Ryan Sanders Sports & Entertainment after serving in the same role for VYPE Media since May 2018. He previously spent 14 years within the Houston Astros organization after time with the National Hockey League.

"Our 20th season of Round Rock Express Baseball at Dell Diamond has arguably been our most successful ever," Ryan Sanders Baseball CEO Reese Ryan said. "At the same time, our RS3 Strategic Hospitality and RS3 Turf divisions are experiencing the largest growth in their six-year history. This is a perfect time to bring someone with Jonathan's experience to guide us through this exciting growth."

Prior to joining the RSSE team, Germer served as the Chief Financial Officer for VYPE Media, a position he held since May 2018. During his tenure, he oversaw the financial operations for the company and was also involved with quarterly presentations to the Board of Directors. He was deeply involved in the planning and operational strategy for the company as well as strategic acquisitions for the venture capital backed company.

"I am thrilled to be a part of Ryan Sanders Sports & Entertainment, a very well respected, innovative and diverse organization across the sports and entertainment industry," Germer said. "When I had an opportunity to hear Reese's vision for the future of the organization and the tremendous growth opportunities that lie ahead, I knew this was a team that I wanted to be a part of."

Before his time at VYPE Media, Germer spent 14 seasons with the Houston Astros after joining the organization as Controller in 2004. He was formally promoted to Senior Vice President of Finance in 2013. In his role, Germer oversaw the financial operations of the team and frequently met with the principal owner and team president to discuss the financial results and organizational strategy and was a key participant for the quarterly meetings with the Board of Directors.

Prior to joining the Astros, Germer spent five years with the National Hockey League headquarters in New York City. During his tenure at the NHL, Germer was involved in several league endeavors including five All-Star games, the NHL's participation in the 2002 Olympic Games, several international exhibition games as well as the planning and support for the 2004 World Cup of Hockey. He was also an active member of the NHL's Diversity Task Force.

Germer is a Certified Public Accountant and gained his experience in public accounting as an auditor for Deloitte & Touche in Chicago, Illinois. He earned his undergraduate degree in sports management from Springfield College, an MBA from Northeastern University and is currently a candidate for a masters degree in data science from Northwestern University. He and his wife Jennifer are proud parents of a daughter Brooke and sons Jake and Luke.

Ryan Sanders Sports & Entertainment is led by Nolan, Reid and Reese Ryan and Don, Bret and Brad Sanders, and is the parent company of the Round Rock Express Baseball Club (Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros), RS3 Events & Entertainment, RS3 Strategic Hospitality, RS3 Turf and the Nolan Ryan Foundation.

RS3 Strategic Hospitality is the official culinary provider at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Circuit of the Americas and the 360 Amphitheater in Austin, H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Brushy Creek Amphitheater in Hutto, Comerica Center in Frisco and Blue Wahoos Stadium in Pensacola, Florida. RS3 also handles the daily culinary operations for the City of Austin's Jimmy Clay and Roy Kizer golf courses. RS3 folds in programming and operational models for banquet and conferencing, as well as a complete strategic hospitality service package to address every event-day need in any size venue. RS3 injects a resounding new perspective to the traditional industry of sports venue services - an operator's sensitivity to guest service and a difference-making attitude about quality and unexpected guest satisfaction.

RS3 Turf is an award-winning groundskeeping and turf management company that provides construction, maintenance and sports field materials for a variety of schools, teams and venues at all levels. RS3 Turf provides the daily maintenance for Dell Diamond, Hodgetown Ballpark (Amarillo Sod Poodles - Double-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres), Memorial Stadium (Boise Hawks - Class A-Short Season affiliate of the Colorado Rockies), the University of Houston (football, softball & intramurals) and St. Edwards University (baseball, softball, soccer & intramurals). On the construction side, RS3 helped build fields for Super Bowl LI in Houston and has replaced the playing surfaces at Minute Maid Park (Houston Astros), the Cotton Bowl (Dallas), and Paul Brown practice fields (Cincinnati Bengals).

RS3 recently launched two new product lines under the "NR34" umbrella. In partnership with Whittlesey Landscaping, RS3 sells NR34 sports field materials including a calcined clay infield mix for baseball infields, mound clay for pitcher's mounds and home plate, as well as a drying agent and field chalk. RS3 also partnered with Austin-based ACT Global to produce NR34 turf, a baseball specific synthetic turf that is regarded as one of the safest fields produced. A portion of the proceeds from all NR34 products go to the Nolan Ryan Foundation, a 501-C3 dedicated to community, youth and education throughout Texas.

