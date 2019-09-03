Express LHP Kent Emanuel Named PCL Pitcher of the Week

ROUND ROCK, Texas - On the eve of the first Round Rock Express playoff game since 2015, E-Train LHP Kent Emanuel has been named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week for August 26-September 2. The southpaw has dominated since shifting to a full-time spot in the team's starting rotation in late July.

Emanuel held the San Antonio Missions to just one base hit in an 8.0-inning shutout victory on August 27, his only appearance of the week. After giving up a leadoff single to Missions 3B Travis Shaw in the top of the second inning, Emanuel rebounded to retire 18 consecutive San Antonio hitters. He matched his season-high with six punchouts in the outing while needing only 102 pitches, 69 of which were strikes, to complete the shutout victory.

The 27-year-old shifted from the Express bullpen to a permanent spot in the team's starting rotation on July 24 and hasn't looked back since. In seven starts this season, Emanuel is 4-1 with a 2.49 ERA after allowing just 12 earned runs in 43.1 innings pitched. As a starter, the lefty has racked up 33 strikeouts to only six walks while allowing a miniscule 0.90 WHIP and .209 opponent batting average.

Including 21 relief appearances to begin the year, Emanuel is 8-2 with a 3.90 ERA (44 ER/101.2 IP) in 2019. He has tallied 81 strikeouts to just 23 walks. His eight wins are tied for the most on the team this season and represent the most victories for any Express pitcher since LHP Michael Roth collected 11 back in 2016.

With the award, the Express have now taken home eight different honors from the PCL this season. OF Yordan Alvarez (April 29-May 5) and INF Nick Tanielu (June 3-9) have each garnered Player of the Week designations while RHP Cy Sneed (May 20-26), RHP Rogelio Armenteros (July 15-21) and RHP Brandon Bielak (July 15-22) have all previously taken home Pitcher of the Week honors. Additionally, Alvarez was selected as the league's Player of the Month for April before OF Kyle Tucker followed up with the Player of the Month award in May.

The honor marks the first career league award for Emanuel. The Woodstock, Georgia was originally selected in the third round of the 2013 MLB Draft by the Houston and has posted impressive numbers during his seven years within the organization. In his career, Emanuel is 35-25 with a 4.77 ERA (282 ER/532.0 IP) in 136 games, including 76 starts.

Emanuel figures to play a key role in Round Rock's first trip to the playoffs since 2015. The American Southern Division Champion Express open postseason play against the America Northern Division Champion Iowa Cubs (Chicago Cubs affiliate) on Wednesday night at Dell Diamond. First pitch in Game One of the American Conference Championship Series at Dell Diamond is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at RRExpress.com/Playoffs.

