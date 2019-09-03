PCL Conference Championship Series: Sacramento vs. Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS: The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League (PCL), Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, will open the PCL Conference Championship Series (Best-of-5), against the Sacramento River Cats (73-67, .521), Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, and the Pacific Northern Division Champions, on Wednesday, September 4 at Raley Field (14,014) at 6:35 p.m. Game #2 will also be played at Raley Field on Thursday, September 5 at 6:35 p.m. Games #3, (#4, #5, if necessary) will be played at Las Vegas Ballpark® (8,834). Game #3 will be on Friday, September 6 at 7:05 p.m. Las Vegas won the regular season series against Sacramento, 11-games-to-5.

-THE 2019 PCL PLAYOFFS-

Conference Championship Series Schedule (Best-of-5):

Game #1: Wednesday, September 4: (Pacific Southern, Las Vegas at Pacific Northern, Sacramento), 6:35 p.m.

Game #2: Thursday, September 5: (Pacific Southern, Las Vegas at Pacific Northern, Sacramento), 6:35 p.m.

Game #3: Friday, September 6: (Pacific Northern, Sacramento at Pacific Southern, Las Vegas), 7:05 p.m.

Game #4: Saturday, September 7, if necessary: (Pacific Northern, Sacramento at Pacific Southern, Las Vegas), 7:05 p.m.

Game #5: Sunday, September 8, if necessary: (Pacific Northern, Sacramento at Pacific Southern, Las Vegas), 12:05 p.m.

Game #1: Wednesday, September 4: (American Northern, Iowa at American Southern, Round Rock)

Game #2: Thursday, September 5: (American Northern, Iowa at American Southern, Round Rock)

Game #3: Friday, September 6: (American Southern, Round Rock at American Northern, Iowa)

Game #4: Saturday, September 7, if necessary: (American Southern, Round Rock at American Northern, Iowa)

Game #5: Sunday, September 8, if necessary: (American Southern, Round Rock at American Northern, Iowa)

PCL Championship Series Schedule (Best-of-5):

Game #1: Tuesday, September 10: (American Conference at Pacific Conference)

Game #2: Wednesday, September 11: (American Conference at Pacific Conference)

Game #3: Friday, September 13: (Pacific Conference at American Conference)

Game #4: Saturday, September 14, if necessary: (Pacific Conference at American Conference)

Game #5: Sunday, September 15, if necessary: (Pacific Conference at American Conference)

2019 Ephesus Sports Lighting Triple-A Baseball National Championship Game

Tuesday, September 17: Pacific Coast League Champion vs. International League Champion at Memphis AutoZone Park (10,000) in Memphis, Tennessee (Home of the Redbirds, Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals) and will be broadcast live on Fox Sports (FS1) at 5 p.m. (PDT) and NBC Sports Radio AM 920 'THE GAME'.

2020 Ephesus Sports Lighting Triple-A Baseball National Championship Game

Tuesday, September 22: Pacific Coast League Champion vs. International League Champion at Las Vegas Ballpark (8,834), home of the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, and will be broadcast live on Fox Sports.

2019 PLAYOFF TICKETS: Individual game playoff tickets are on sale now at the Las Vegas Ballpark Box Office or through Ticketmaster (www.ticketmaster.com). Playoff tickets start at $12.00 per ticket!

PACIFIC CONFERENCE SOUTHERN DIVISION CHAMPIONS - Las Vegas will advance to the PCL Playoffs for the 11th time. Las Vegas finished the regular season with the second-best record in the 16-team PCL at 83-57 (.593).

The Round Rock Express, Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, had the best record at 84-56 (.600).

LAS VEGAS 80-WIN SEASONS - The Las Vegas franchise has won 80 or more games in a season six times: 85 (2002, franchise best 85-59 record (.590); 83 (1983 inaugural season, 83-60 (.580); 83 (83-57, .593 in 2019); 81 (81-63, .563 in 2013); 81 (81-63, .563 in 2014); 80 (1986 PCL champions with an 80-62 mark (.563)...Las Vegas recorded back-to-back 80-win seasons for the first time in franchise history (2013 & 2014).

LAS VEGAS ALL-TIME PLAYOFF RECAP

1983 - Albuquerque Dukes defeated Las Vegas 3-to-2

1984 - Hawaii Islanders defeated Las Vegas 3-to-0

*1986 - Las Vegas defeated Phoenix Firebirds 3-to-2

- PCL Championship Series - Las Vegas

defeated Vancouver Canadians 3-games-to-2

1987 - Albuquerque Dukes defeated Las Vegas 3-to-0

*1988 - Las Vegas defeated Albuquerque 3-games-to-0

- PCL Championship Series - Las Vegas

defeated Vancouver Canadians 3-games-to-1

1992 - Colorado Springs Sky Sox defeated

Las Vegas 3-games-to-2

1996 - Phoenix Firebirds defeated Las Vegas 3-to-0

2002 - Edmonton Trappers defeated Las Vegas 51s

3-games-to-1

2013 - Salt Lake Bees defeated Las Vegas 51s

3-games-to-1

2014 - Reno Aces defeated Las Vegas 51s

3-games-to-1

Las Vegas all-time PCL playoff record: 19-29 (.396) *PCL Champions

LAS VEGAS AVIATORS LEAD TRIPLE-A BASEBALL IN HOME ATTENDANCE:

The Aviators led Triple-A baseball (30 teams: 16 in PCL; 14 in International League) in total home attendance (650,934) and average (9,299 in 70 dates).

The Columbus Clippers, Triple-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians, led the IL in total home attendance and average (590,504 - 8,684 average in 68 dates).

2019 LAS VEGAS BALLPARK ATTENDANCE: In 70 dates, Las Vegas total is 650,934 for an average of 9,299 (47 sellouts). The season-high sellout crowd was 12,111 vs. Tacoma on May 14 (Smokers Strike Out 16th Annual School Day Game). The Las Vegas franchise has reached the 300,000 plateau in "home" attendance in all 37 seasons (1983-2019). The all-time attendance total now stands at 12,651,945.

In 36 seasons at Cashman Field (1983-2016), the attendance total was 12,001,011.

Number of 10,000+ crowds in 2019: 23

LARGEST SINGLE SEASON HOME ATTENDANCE:

2019 650,934 70 dates 9,299 average

1992 387,815 72 dates 5,386 average

1993 386,310 71 dates 5,441 average

2008 374,780 71 dates 5,279 average

2007 371,676 72 dates 5,162 average

*1983 365,848 75 dates 4,878 average *inaugural season

The Aviators will broadcast all PCL playoff games on Lotus Broadcasting on NBC Sports Radio AM 920 'THE GAME'. Also, all games will be available on the Aviators website (Major League Baseball Advanced Media, MLBAM) at www.aviatorslv.com. Russ Langer, the 10-time Nevada Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NSSA), is in his 20th season behind the microphone calling Aviators baseball.

All Aviators games (home & away) will also be broadcast on MiLB.TV via aviatorslv.com.

For information on 2020 season tickets and Group Tickets, please call (702) 939-7200.

