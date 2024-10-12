Ryan Kenny Returns

October 12, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, have agreed to terms with goaltender Ryan Kenny for the 2024-25 season, the team announced Saturday.

Kenny, 25, appeared in 34 games for the Marksmen during the 2023-24 season, and finished first out of all goaltenders in the SPHL with a .929 save percentage, earning a place on the All-Rookie Team. The right-catching netminder recorded an 18-10-4 record with 2 shutouts in Fayetteville and saw two ECHL call-ups. His 2.38 goals against average ranked third in the league and his 18 wins were fourth most.

Kenny and the Marksmen return to home ice at the Crown Coliseum on October 19 at 6 p.m. for Opening Night 2024. Visit marksmenhockey.com and click the 'tickets' tab to secure your seat with single-game or season tickets today!

