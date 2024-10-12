Colorful Collaboration: Ice Flyers and Local Artist Honor Latin Culture

October 12, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, Fla. - The Pensacola Ice Flyers and talented local artist, Daniel Andreu, are excited to announce their collaboration for the team's upcoming Small Dog Race Night presented by WolfGang. In addition to it being the team's first small dog race night of the season, the night's presentation will feature vibrant colors and artwork in celebration of the Day of the Dead holiday. Andreu also helped the team design an exclusive line of merchandise intertwining Day of the Dead inspired artwork with the classic Ice Flyers look, including t-shirts, hoodies, and pucks.

"It means a lot for the team to acknowledge Latin culture and culture from around the world," said Andreu. "The beautiful thing about sports is that it brings us all together. I think that being inclusive is about building bridges, not just recognizing differences."

Day of the Dead, or Día de los Muertos, is a Latin multi-day holiday celebrated on November 1st and 2nd, during which friends and family come together to commemorate those they've lost. It's an occasion full of community and lively celebration.

Andreu's connection to the holiday stems from his cuban heritage, stating, "Day of the Dead isn't just celebrated in Mexico, but also throughout areas in Central and South America, and it's really important to me. When creating the artwork for this collaboration, I thought a lot about my dad and where I come from. I think, if anything, this collaboration isn't just about Day of the Dead but also about reverence for our local latin community."

Fans can celebrate both their love for dogs, hockey, and the rich traditions of Day of the Dead on Saturday, October 26 at 7:00 p.m. CT. The intermissions will feature plenty of cute chaos from furry contestants taking to the ice to compete for gold.

Registration for the races is open now with fans being encouraged to register their four-legged friends on the Ice Flyers' website here: https://icefly.co/Race-Registration

Fans can also secure a t-shirt and ticket for the game for only $35. Packages can be purchased on the Ice Flyers website here: https://icefly.co/DOTDPackage

"Being an artist here in Pensacola and being a fan, going to the games, it's incredible. And being a muralist, it's all about collaboration. It's a way to bridge the gap and represent the art community," Andreu said, describing his experience working with the Ice Flyers.

You can check out more of Daniel's work on his website: https://www.artbyandreu.com/ or his instagram page https://www.instagram.com/artbyandreu/.

Single game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or in-person at the Pensacola Bay Center Box Office.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from October 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.