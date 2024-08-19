Russell Comes Through in Clutch to Give Spikes 3-2 Win Over Black Bears

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Kyle Russell's two-out, two-run double in the seventh inning gave the State College Spikes the lead for the first time and a strong bullpen effort held it down the rest of the way as the Spikes topped the West Virginia Black Bears, 3-2, on Sunday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

With the Spikes (16-12 2nd Half) trailing, 2-1, after a wild pitch scored Manny Jackson earlier in the seventh, Russell smashed a 1-0 pitch from West Virginia (13-14 2nd Half) reliever Sayer Diederich (1-2) into the wall in front of the Pepsi Picnic Pavilion in left field to bring in Knox Preston and Cooper Hext with the go-ahead runs.

Penn State alum David Lee then delivered two strikeouts in a one-hit, shutout eighth before Nick Palumbo (2) overcame Penn Stater J.T. Marr's leadoff double in the ninth to hold the lead and earn the save.

State College had gone down 1-0 in the third when Jack O'Dowd smashed a solo home run, his third of the season, 396 feet off of the top of the right field bleachers against Spikes starter Jacob Peaden.

However, Peaden delivered another quality effort on the mound, allowing two runs on five hits, four walks and a hit batsman over a personal season-best 6 1/3 innings. The right-hander also struck out two batters on the night. Peter Ostensen (2-1) finished the seventh for Peaden, eliciting an inning-ending double play and putting him in position to pick up the win.

Diederich took the loss for the Black Bears despite only being charged with the go-ahead run and striking out two batters in the seventh.

West Virginia starter Alex Brewer pitched five scoreless innings, allowing two hits and four walks while whiffing three batters.

T.J. Williams extended the lead to 2-0 for West Virginia with a seventh-inning RBI single.

The game was delayed 41 minutes at the outset by rain showers passing through the State College area.

With the win, the Spikes remain within one game of the Trenton Thunder for the second-half lead in the MLB Draft League standings. State College is currently in third place with Mahoning Valley in second place, one half-game back of Trenton.

After an off day on Monday, the Spikes will meet the first-place Thunder in a three-game series from Tuesday through Thursday at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. State College will send left-hander Jordan Morales (3-0), who starred for two seasons on the mound in Happy Valley at Penn State before earning All-Big Ten Third Team honors this spring for Purdue, to the mound for Tuesday night's 6:35 p.m. opener.

Spikes fans can enjoy a plethora of promotions throughout the series as well, starting with Trade-Any Ticket Night, where fans can trade any ticket they have, even parking tickets or laundry tickets, at the Spikes Ticket Office for a Bullpen Box seat to the game on Walking Taco Tuesday presented by Bigfoot Country Legends.

The fun continues with a Bellefonte baseball legend coming to the ballpark on Wednesday with an Eric Milton Appearance. 25 years after becoming the second Bellefonte, Pa. native to throw a no-hitter in the big leagues, Milton will be on hand to sign autographs and meet and greet fans for the 6:35 p.m. game. Plus, the first 500 fans will once again receive an Eric Milton No-Hitter 25th Anniversary Commemorative Poster on a Glizzy & Wine Wednesday presented by Seven Mountains Wine Cellars and WOWY Radio.

Then, the skies light up on Thursday as a rescheduled FIREWORKS show presented by Penn State Health will thrill fans after a 6:35 p.m. game. It's also $1 Beer Night at Thirsty Thursday presented by The BUS, with $1 12-oz. select beers and $2 12-oz. craft beers available from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

To purchase tickets to those games, and all nine remaining home games on the Spikes' 2024 schedule at the new-look Medlar Field at Lubrano Park through September 3, fans can call 814-272-1711 or visit the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 9 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets 24/7, and view the 2024 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game on Tuesday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park at approximately 6:05 p.m.

