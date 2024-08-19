The Last Homestand of the 2024 Scrappers Season at Eastwood Field August 23-29

August 19, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release







Vs. Trenton Thunder & Frederick Keys

It's the last homestand of the 2024 Scrappers Season at Eastwood Field! The Scrappers are battling for first place in the second half of the season to play for the MLB Draft League Championship. Come out and support your Scrappers and check out the promotions-packed homestand.

Friday, August 23 vs. Trenton Thunder @ 7:05 pm

Be sure to stick around after the game for fireworks presented by Huntington, 21 WFMJ and WBCB. It's a Military Appreciation Discount Night with $5 Upper Box seat tickets by showing Military ID. Sip, sip, hooray for Wine Down Weekend wine specials every Friday presented by Webb Winery. It's Scout Night with sleepover and movie - Overnight packages available and include limited edition Scrappers Scout Night Patch!

Saturday, August 24 vs. Trenton Thunder @ 7:05pm

It's Mystery Bobblehead Night giveaway to the first 750 fans through the A to Z Dependable Services Main Gates. Not all bobbleheads will be the same. Bring you four legged friend to Eastwood Field for Bark in the Park Night presented by Steel Valley Spay Neuter Clinic. Every Saturday is Cerveza Saturday with drink specials on Corona and Modelo.

Sunday, August 25 vs. Trenton Thunder @ 2:05pm

It's Every Sunday Matters presented by Foxconn and 21 WFMJ! Bring a donation of a non-perishable food items for the Second Harvest Food Bank or new children's books for Akron Children's and receive a FREE General Admission ticket to the game. It's Youth League Day presented by Eastwood Mall Complex - kids, wear your youth league jersey for a FREE Upper Box Seat ticket to the game. Kids can also stick around after for kids run the bases.

Tuesday, August 27 vs. Frederick Keys @ 7:05 PM

It's Senior Discount Tuesday presented by Vlosich Insurance Agency. Seniors (55+) will receive $5 Upper Box seats when tickets are purchased at the Chevy All Stars Box Office. It's Hometown Heroes Night presented by Kent State University - Regional Campuses and 33 WYTV. First Responders and Healthcare Workers present your ID for two FREE Upper Box Seat tickets to the game. It's $2 Pizza Slice Night presented by Pizza Joe's. Get Pizza Joe's pizza for just $2 a slice at the main concession stands throughout the game.

Wednesday, August 28 vs. Frederick Keys @ 7:05 PM

It's Military Appreciation Day presented by The Five 4's Distillery and 33 WYTV. Get two FREE Upper Box seat tickets with a valid Military ID at the Chevy All Stars Box Office. It's Wendy'sR Wednesday presented by Wendy'sR. Get buy one get one FREE Upper Box tickets with a Wendy'sR receipt or show the Wendy'sR app at the Chevy All Stars Box Office. It's Unused Ticket Night - bring any unused ticket for a free GA ticket to the game!

Thursday, August 29 vs. Frederick Keys @ 7:05 PM

It's the last Scrappers home game of the season. It's also the LAST BUCK NIGHT presented by The Valley's Honda Dealers and Y-103. Fans can get $1 General Admission tickets, $1 hot dogs, $1 soft drinks and $2 12oz domestic drafts all game long. It's Unused Ticket Night - bring any unused ticket for a free GA ticket to the game!

The Scrappers 2024 season is presented by Foxconn. Tickets are on sale now at www.mvscrappers.com, at the Chevy All Stars Box Office or contact the front office at (330)-505-0000. Tickets will increase $1 on the day of game. The A to Z Dependable Services Main Gates will open one hour prior to each game.

