Rushing with Another Huge Night in Win

August 29, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Visalia, CA - Dalton Rushing had another massive offensive showing for the Quakes, helping Rancho to a 13-4 win over the Visalia Rawhide on Sunday evening at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Rushing posted his first five-hit game of his pro career, as he went 5-for-6 and drove in three runs, as the Quakes won their fourth straight game and five of six over the Rawhide in the series.

Rayne Doncon (2) and Griffin Lockwood-Powell (6) both went deep, as the Quakes notched a series-best 19 hits on the night.

On the mound, Rancho starter Darlin Pinales was strong over three innings his Cal League debut, allowing just one hit and striking out three.

Joel Ibarra (3-2) was credited with the win, as he fired two innings of scoreless relief for the Quakes.

Visalia starter Brock Jones (0-2) got hit with the loss, allowing four runs over two innings of work.

The Quakes (28-26, 64-56) will enter their six-game set against first-place Inland Empire on Tuesday night, five games out with 12 to play in the regular season. Rancho is slated to start Peter Heubeck (0-1) in the opener, against Inland Empire's Jorge Marcheco at 7:05pm.

The Quakes will return for the final home stand of the regular season on Tuesday, September 6, as they host the Lake Elsinore Storm for a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. We hope to see you at LoanMart Field...Go Quakes!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from August 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.