Ports Avoid Sweep Against Grizzlies In Shutout Finale

August 29, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Ca. - Four pitchers combined on the Ports' series finale shutout win against the Fresno Grizzlies Sunday evening at Chukchansi Park, avoiding the sweep in a 1-0 pitcher's duel.

Mitch Myers, Garrett Irvin, Luke Anderson, and Hunter Breault combined to shutout the Cal League's top offense for their first shutout win since a 4-0 goose egg handed to the Nuts July 10th at Modesto.

Pitching was the deciding factor in the series finale as Mitch Myers of the Ports and Jarrod Cande of the Grizzlies matched zero's in their respective starts.

The Ports led off the game with back to back singles from Caeden Trenkle and Danny Bautista with T.J. Schofield-Sam looking to keep it going but ultimately grounded into a double play as Trenkle would end up being stranded at third after Cande got Daniel Susac to fly out to center to end the threat.

The Grizzlies had a tough time against Mitch Myers who hauled arguably his best outing of the season, keeping Fresno off balance and getting ahead of the count as the righty hauled 6.1 innings pitched on just two hits and three walks given up with three strikeouts.

Myers was looking for his seventh inning of work but was yanked after he walked AJ Lewis on four pitches. Garrett Irvin replaced Myers and got out of the jam stranding Lewis at second with a strikeout against EJ Andrews Jr.

Things got interesting in the eighth with Luke Anderson coming in relief for Stockton. After getting Cuba Bess to fly out, the top of the order for the Grizzlies in Adael Amador and Juan Brito followed with back to back singles. Anderson then made Juan Guerrero pop out to Schofield-Sam at third but on the next batter, loaded the bases with an infield hit given up to Zach Kokoska. In a jam, Anderson ended up producing a ground ball off the bat from AJ Lewis to Derrick Salom who was bailed out from Jhoan Paulino on a nice pick at first to keep it scoreless after eight innings.

After a Brennan Milone ground out to third, Cameron Masterman hit a double down the right field line just out of the reach of Juan Guerrero's glove to put himself in scoring position with one out. Junior Perez came in to pinch-run for Masterman and advanced to third on a wild pitch which resulted in a Derrick Salon walk and putting runners on the corners with Cooper Uhl up.

On the first pitch Uhl saw from Fresno's Luis Amoroso, he laid down a safety squeeze to plate Perez and move Salom to second to give the Ports the lead.

In the bottom half of the ninth, Luis Torrelaba hit a double off of Hunter Breault to lead it off with Grizzlies threatening. Breault eventually stranded Torrealba at third to receive his ninth save and give the Ports a 1-0 shutout victory in the series finale over the Grizzlies.

Luke Anderson (8-7) tabbed the win for the Ports with Fresno's Luis Amoroso (1-5) taking the loss.

The Ports (42-78) travel back home to Banner Island Ballpark for their final home stand of the 2022 season to take on the San Jose Giants. Tickets can still be purchased online at stocktonports.com or by calling 209-644-1900.

