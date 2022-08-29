Squeeze Bunt By Ports In 9th Concludes Grizzlies' Winning Streak, 1-0

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (74-46, 33-21) saw their 11-game winning streak come to an end to the Stockton Ports (42-78, 17-37) 1-0 Sunday evening from Chukchansi Park. With the setback, Fresno finished 26-4 (+123 run differential, 239-116) versus the Ports this year and 43-11 against Stockton over the past two seasons. The Grizzlies suffered their third shutout loss of the year and second in the month of August. Fresno still has the best record in all of the California League and hold first place in the Northern Division second half.

The Grizzlies and Ports traded zeroes for eight innings before Stockton snuck a run home in the ninth on a squeeze bunt. Cooper Uhl was the recipient of the beautiful bunt while Junior Perez scored the only run of the night. Fresno's lineup mustered just six hits and four walks in the defeat. A.J. Lewis and Yorvis Torrealba provided one double apiece. Stockton's offense collected eight hits and two walks with a pair of batters notching multiple rips. Danny Bautista and Daniel Susac grabbed the multi-hit contests while Cameron Masterman roped a double.

Both starting pitchers threw exceptionally well. Grizzlies' righty Jarrod Cande tied his career-high with six shutout innings. He permitted six hits and did not walk a batter while fanning five. On the other hand, Ports starter Mitch Myers chucked six and one-third scoreless frames. He allowed a pair of hits and a trio of walks while striking out three. Fresno reliever Sergio Sanchez punched out three over two innings. Luis Amoroso (1-5) agonized the loss after giving up the squeeze bunt play. Stockton used three bullpen arms with former starter Luke Anderson (8-7) relishing the victory. Hunter Breault wrapped up the shutout win with his ninth save of 2022. The squads are both off on Monday before returning to action on Tuesday. The Grizzlies battle the Modesto Nuts with playoff implications on the line.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- RHP Jarrod Cande (6.0 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K)

- RHP Sergio Sanchez (2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K)

- 1B A.J. Lewis and DH Yorvis Torrealba (2B each)

Top Performers: Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics)

- RHP Mitch Myers (6.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 K)

- C Cooper Uhl (game-winning squeeze bunt)

- PR/RF Junior Perez (scored game-winning run)

On Deck:

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT)

Tuesday August 30 Modesto

Nuts

(Home) Modesto LHP Brayan Perez (4-2, 3.12) vs. Fresno RHP Jordy Vargas (1-0, 2.57) 6:50 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTES:

Fresno mashed 62 homers over their 30 affairs against Stockton this season, with four contests of five taters or more. On the other side of the ball, the Grizzlies' pitching staff struck out 264 batters over the last 26 contests against the Ports this year.

The Grizzlies dropped to 18-5 at home in one-run affairs.

