Rush Win Two ECHL League Awards

June 30, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







(LAS VEGAS) - The ECHL announced on Wednesday at the 2022 ECHL League Meetings that the Rapid City Rush have won two ECHL Team Awards. The Rush have been named Marketing Team of the Year and Community Service Team of the Year.

Rapid City brought home the Marketing Team of the Year award for the second consecutive season and split the Community Service Team of the Year award with the Worcester Railers.

The Rush were finalists for a total of seven awards. In addition to Community Service Team of the Year and Marketing Team of the year, Rapid City as an organization was up for most Creative Revenue Generation of the Year for an online auction that put the names of veterans on players' helmets during Veterans Appreciation Night, and Theme Night of the Year for Dances with Wolves Night. Individually, Senior Account Executive Aaron Foss was a finalist for Sales Professional of the Year for the second consecutive season, Manager of Media Relations and Broadcasting Brian Gardner was a finalist for Media/PR Director of the Year and Spire Hockey President Todd Mackin was a finalist for Executive of the Year.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.