Collin Schuck Named ECHL Media/PR Director of the Year

BOISE, Idaho - Idaho Steelheads Director of Broadcasting & Media Relations Collin Schuck has been named the 2021-22 ECHL Media/PR Director of the Year, as announced by the league at the ECHL Summer Meetings in Las Vegas, Nev. on Wednesday.

Schuck, 31, is the inaugural recipient of the award and joins Will Hoenicke as the only two Steelheads staff members to earn league recognition of a media award when he was named Media Relations Director of the Year in 2011.

"This is an incredibly humbling honor to be recognized by the ECHL," said Schuck. "There were a lot of challenges for all of us this year with coming back to play after sitting out due to the pandemic, and as a team we wanted to help share the stories of players and the organization as best we could with the limitations we had. I'm appreciative of the coverage from local media members as well as the work and dedication of our whole media team every day. We all put in many hours with so many sacrifices, so I can't take credit alone but am very thankful to be recognized."

The Erial, N.J. native completed his third season with the Steelheads during 2021-22 serving both as the Voice of the Steelheads and the primary media contact for the organization. He engaged local media members to help spread the message of the team's return to play in 2021-22 and is part of the media team responsible for content creation and social media activation. This year, the media team showed a large increase in social media growth and engagement to help showcase the game-night experience in Downtown Boise.

In addition, Schuck is the host of the Steelheads Hockey Show on 93.1 KTIK The Ticket, which this year focused on long-form interviews with players as its focal point in a podcast-style format. He also led the conversion of the team's broadcast format for home games to help incentivize the league's partnership with FloHockey, and the team had the most-viewed game on the platform this year with 7,847 viewers on February 11 against the Tulsa Oilers in addition to the team's television and radio audience.

Schuck becomes the eighth individual in Steelheads history to earn a league honor since the team's introduction to the ECHL in 2003-04, joining Team President Eric Trapp (2020 Executive of the Year, 2004 Marketing Award); radio alum Brian McCormack (2018 Broadcaster of the Year); General Manager Steven Anderson (2017 Ticket Executive of the Year); Hoenicke (2015 Broadcaster of the Year; 2011 Media Relations Director of the Year); radio alums Doug Plagens (2010 Broadcaster of the Year) and Joe O'Donnell (2007 Broadcaster of the Year); and current Block 22 CEO John Cunningham (2004 Marketing Award) on the exclusive list. As an organization, Steelheads staff members have earned individual awards in three of the last four eligible seasons, and four of the eight individuals served in the broadcasting and media relations role.

The annual ECHL Team Awards honor teams and individuals in several categories for their accomplishments during the 2021-22 season as part of the league's 2022 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings. An archive of the presentation is available via the ECHL Facebook page.

