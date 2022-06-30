Vilio Returns to Norfolk for 2022-23 Season

Norfolk, Va - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club, proud affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes and Chicago Wolves, announced on Thursday afternoon that defenseman Elijah Vilio has signed a contract with the club for the 2022-23 season.

Vilio, 25, becomes the first defenseman to ink a deal with the Admirals for the upcoming season. Ryan Valentini was announced as the club's first signing of the 2022-23 season on Tuesday.

The Abbotsford, BC native played in his first season as a professional last season. Before signing with the Atlanta Gladiators on October 6, 2021, Vilio participated in training camp with Barys Nur-Sultan in the KHL.

It didn't take long for him to assert himself in Atlanta as a reliable force on the blue line. Vilio donned the Gladiators crest for 50 games and posted 23 points (9g, 14a), including a +13 rating. He registered his first professional hat trick on January 17 against the Florida Everblades.

On March 7, Vilio was traded to the Rapid City Rush for the completion of a future considerations trade. He played in just six games with the Rush before being traded to Norfolk along with forward Brett Van Os on March 31 in exchange for Kyle Rhodes.

The 6'2, 205-pound defenseman made an immediate impact for the Admirals upon his arrival. Despite playing in just eight games to finish the season, Vilio posted five points (3g, 2a) and ended the season on a high note with a three-game point streak.

Before turning pro last season, Vilio was a major standout at Trinity Western University. In two of his four seasons, he captured BCIHL championships and scored the most points by a defenseman in 2019-20 with 27.

