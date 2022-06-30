Mavericks Re-Sign Dalton Gally

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Kansas City Mavericks have re-signed defenseman Dalton Gally.

Gally, a 24-year-old defenseman from Eagle River, AK returns for what will be his first full season with Kansas City. The six-foot-five, 227-pounder recorded two points with two assists in just six games played with the Florida Everblades during the 2021-22 season. Gally joined the Mavericks via trade with the Everblades back in March and played in four games with the Mavericks.

"Gally was a great end of season addition," said Mavericks Head Coach and General Manager, Tad O'Had. "He's a rugged d-man with exceptional size and strength. He plays a shut down game and will add the depth we need to be successful."

The Kansas City Mavericks return to the ice this fall for their 14th season. The Mavericks will open the 2022-23 regular season against the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday, October 22 at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena. To purchase season tickets, visit kcmavericks.com or call 816-252-7825.

