Rush Tab Veteran Joey Sides for Return to Rush in 2020-21

September 14, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release





(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today that veteran forward Joey Sides has been signed for the 2020-21 ECHL Season. The signing marks the twelfth Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment of the 2020 offseason.

Sides last played professional hockey as a member of the Kansas City Mavericks in the 2018-19 ECHL season. The 5'11", 190-pound forward appeared in 57 games for the Mavericks, and earned 19 goals, 27 assists, and 46 points along with a +2 rating. Sides also added a pair of goals and 5 points in the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs, falling in 7 games in the opening round to the Western Conference Runner-Up Tulsa Oilers.

"I took a step away last year to allow my body some time to recover and make sure I was feeling right. Being away from the game only increased my passion and desire to play hockey again, and when an opportunity arose to come to the Rush organization and play for two outstanding former teammates of mine in Daniel Tetrault and Jeremy Gates, I decided to come back," Sides commented on his return to the Black Hills. "When I played here in 2014-15, I loved everything about Rapid City. We were winning hockey games, the fans were rabid, and the Black Hills afforded me an opportunity to have some recreational fun outside of hockey to hike and fish. I feel I've developed as a leader tremendously. I think playing with multiple teams and different players and coaches allowed my game to evolve to the point where I can adapt to almost any situation on the ice with whichever personnel I'm partnered with. The last few years, I've been just under 20 goals, so my personal goal is to eclipse 20 goals next season. As a team, all I've ever wanted to do was win a championship, and that's what I hope to help this team do as we grow in pursuit of the Kelly Cup. I can't wait to come back to Rapid City, reunite with the fans, and go to work!"

Sides is no stranger to the Black Hills, having played with the Rush in their inaugural ECHL season in 2014-15, earning 8 points in an injury-shortened 12 game campaign. Sides is responsible for scoring the first-ever ECHL goal in Rapid City Rush history, which also doubled as the 100th goal of his professional career in a 5-1 Opening Night win against the Colorado Eagles at home.

"I'm super excited to have Joey Sides, an exceptional human being and former teammate of mine come back home to the Rapid City Rush," Rush Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Daniel Tetrault stated on Sides' return. "Joey was an outstanding teammate of mine here in Rapid City in the 2014-15 season. He brings a near point-per-game average to our impressive offensive resume, and a tenacious brand of hockey to the center position. He wins draws, is a power play threat, and is a leader both in the locker room and out in the community. Coming back to hockey after a year off, Joey is hungry to contribute to a championship organization. Additionally, he loves Rapid City, and eagerly desires to be a part of the continuation of our culture with Spire Sports + Entertainment. I look forward to re-uniting with Joey, and will rely on his work ethic and leadership entering the 2020-21 season."

A native of Sun Valley, Idaho, Sides enters his 10th season of professional hockey. Over the last decade, his career has taken him all over the world to the BeNeLiga in the Netherlands, the EIHL in Scotland, and the AHL, the CHL, and ECHL in North America. In his ECHL career, Sides boasts career totals of 81 goals, 107 assists, and 188 points in 278 games with the Rush, Mavericks, Tulsa Oilers, Wichita Thunder, Reading Royals, and Colorado Eagles. Overall, Sides has played in 479 career games, tabulating 155 goals, 217 assists, and 372 points. He is a two-time All-Star, representing the Arizona Sundogs in the CHL in the 2011 All-Star Game in Rapid City, while representing the host Colorado Eagles in the 2013 ECHL All-Star Game. Prior to turning professional, Sides played NCAA-III hockey at Wentworth Institute of Technology, compiling 32 goals, 53 assists, and 85 points in 90 games. He served as the Captain of the Leopards for the last three of his four seasons in college.

Season Tickets for the 2020-21 season are available! For more information, visit our Season Ticket Holder Page. To place a deposit, call 716-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 14, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.