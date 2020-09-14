Jake Wahlin Set to Make Pro Debut with the Rush

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that rookie forward Jake Wahlin has signed his first professional contract with the Rush for the 2020-21 ECHL Season.

Wahlin turns professional with the Rush following his senior season in the NCAA with St. Cloud State University. With the Huskies, the 5'10", 175-pound forward matched a career-high with 12 points in 34 games on the power of a career-high 8 assists.

"I can't begin to express how excited I am to be turning professional. It's such a great feeling to have a home as a new pro, and to have it in Rapid City is very special," Wahlin remarked about his new beginnings with the Rush. "My biggest attributes on the ice are energy and speed. I'm not afraid to blaze in the zone, crash some bodies, and try to create offense with my speed. Heading into my first year, I expect to see everything: success, adversity, great times, and great fans. I am so excited to begin the next chapter of my hockey career in Rapid City."

"I'm very excited to see what Jake will bring to the Rush this season. This is a great signing for our rookie class and the future of Rush hockey," Rush Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Daniel Tetrault said of Wahlin's signing. "Jake brings a fast game to our forward lines, a ton of energy, and a great compete level. He's not afraid to go to work on the forecheck and use his body to make plays. He's going to bring us clutch offense as he progresses in his understanding of the pro game. I expect Jake to come into camp prepared and ready to showcase his work ethic to our fans."

A native of St. Paul, Minnesota, Wahlin recently completed his four-year career at St. Cloud State University. With the Huskies, he earned 16 goals, 24 assists, and 40 points in 127 career contests. In the 2018 and 2019 seasons, Wahlin helped the Huskies to back-to-back NCHC Regular Season Conference Championships, in addition to helping the team qualify for the NCAA Hockey Tournament in both of those seasons. Prior to college, Wahlin played four seasons in the USHL with the Des Moines Buccaneers and Tri-City Storm, earning 91 points in 127 games. In 2016, he helped the Storm capture a Clark Cup Championship. Additionally, he represented Team USA in U-19 competition, and won a World Junior-A Challenge Bronze Medal in 2016.

