Rush Add Veteran Shawn Boutin to Defense for 2020-21

September 14, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release





(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that veteran defenseman Shawn Boutin has signed with the Rush for the 2020-21 ECHL Season.

Boutin comes to the Rush following his second season as a member of the Dundee Stars of the EIHL. The 5'11", 195-pound blueliner scored 3 times and collected 16 points in 45 games in the 2019-20 season.

"I was exploring opportunities to come back to the ECHL and was immediately sold with Coach Tetrault, the new ownership, and the direction of the organization. I played against the Rush with Idaho in the 2015-16 season and loved playing in Rapid City. I'm excited to join such an outstanding team," Boutin remarked about his signing with the Rush. "As a veteran player, I bring leadership and a genuine desire to help younger guys achieve their goals as players. On the ice, I'm a two-way defenseman and play a full 200-foot game. I skate well, use my body to make plays, and take pride in shutting down the opponent's top lines in my zone. I expect to be a part of a fast team that competes every night and has a chance to win against anyone. Most importantly, I can't wait to play in a loud barn in front of outstanding fans. I look forward to meeting the Rapid City community when the season starts, and can't wait to win with my new teammates."

"This is a fantastic signing not just for our defense, but for our entire team. Shawn is going to make an immediate impact in Rapid City," Rush Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Daniel Tetrault said of Boutin's signing. "Shawn is going to bring in valuable leadership, as well as an intelligent game to our blue line. He skates well, doesn't lose puck battles in the corners, and has a phenomenal first pass out of the zone to the forwards. Between Shawn, Joey Sides, and Mike Hedden, we have 32 years and over 1,600 games of combined experience from our team's veteran presence. Shawn's signing adds a great deal of excitement to our club, and I look forward to working with him this season."

A native of Val-d'Or, Quebec, Boutin enters his tenth season of professional hockey. For the last four seasons, he has skated in Europe with the Dundee Stars and Coventry Blaze in the EIHL, and Dresdner EislÃ¶wen in the DEL2 in Germany, earning 64 (13g-51ast) points in 204 total games. Boutin last played in the ECHL as a member of the division rival Idaho Steelheads in the 2015-16 season, collecting 4 goals and 17 points in 70 games. Overall, he brings 516 career professional games to the Rush, along with 29 goals, 112 assists, and 141 points to his credit. Prior to turning professional, Boutin played five seasons of major-junior hockey in the QMJHL with his hometown Val-d'Or Foreurs, amassing 78 points in 286 games.

Season Tickets for the 2020-21 season are available! For more information, visit our Season Ticket Holder Page. To place a deposit, call 716-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 14, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.