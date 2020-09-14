Relive the 2015 & 2016 Kelly Cup Championships

September 14, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





ALLEN TX - The Allen Americans Professional Hockey Club has partnered with IPIC Theater in the Fairview Town Center to host a pair of Season Ticket Member VIP Events on the last Wednesday night of September and October. Each night's feature presentation will be the Americans' ECHL Kelly Cup Championship Games from 2015 (September 30) and 2016 (October 28).

Season Ticket Members can request complimentary seats for these events on a first-come, first-serve basis by calling the Allen Americans at 972-912-1029 beginning on Monday, September 14. Due to limited seating availability, each season ticket member account can request up to two (2) tickets for one (1) of the two (2) dates.

Immediately following both events, the Americans will host a "Championship Afterparty" at BoomerJack's Grill & Bar, also located in the Fairview Town Center.

Come meet Head Coach | General Manager Steve Martinson (ECHL GM of the Year 2020) and the "Voice of the Americans" Tommy Daniels. Season Ticket Members can also enjoy Food and Drink Specials from BoomerJacks' along with anyone wearing Allen Americans Officially Branded Apparel.

The first event will be Wednesday, September 30 at 7:00 pm when Game 7 of the 2015 Kelly Cup Finals is shown. This game was when the Americans won their first ECHL Championship, with a 6-1 victory against the South Carolina Stingrays. Americans forward Chad Costello had two goals and an assist. He led the ECHL with 125 points in 72 games during the regular season. Vincent Arseneau also scored two goals and goaltender Riley Gill made 23 saves for champs. Americans' forward Greger Hanson was named most valuable player of the Kelly Cup Playoffs with 29 points (12 goals, 17 assists) in 25 games.

The second event is set for Wednesday, October 28 at 7:00 pm as we relive The Allen Americans second consecutive ECHL Kelly Cup championship from 2016, when the club defeated the Wheeling Nailers in Game 6 to win the series 4 games to 2. With the win, Allen became the third team in the ECHL's then 28-year history to win back-to-back titles, and the first since the Toledo Storm won championships in 1993 and 1994.

"One of our major focus points heading into the 2020-21 season is to engage our Season Ticket Members in a significant way on a monthly basis", shares new Senior Director of Ticket Sales & Service Brittany Kucia. "When you think of the Allen Americans, you think Championship Hockey. It's in our DNA. With the premature end to the 2019-20 season, our team and our fans lost out on the opportunity to win our 5th championship. As we get ready for this new season, we wanted to give our Season Ticket Members a chance to get together with their friends and relive the two greatest nights in our club's history. IPIC and the ECHL have been great partners and we look forward to seeing our fans back in form, cheering the team, even if it's only on the big screen."

Biscuit the Bulldog will be on hand for photo ops as Season Ticket Members enter IPIC Theater. The Allen Americans Team Shop will also be set up on site with Jerseys, Sweatshirts, and a new selection of Americans t-shirts, hats, and team branded protective gaiters.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 14, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.