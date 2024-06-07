Rush Announces 2024-25 Season Schedule

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced its 2024-25 season schedule. Rapid City is set to play 72 games, the first of which is Saturday, October 19 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Here is what you need to know about the 2024-25 schedule:

HOME OPENER: The Rush meets the rival Utah Grizzlies for home opening weekend on Friday, October 25 and Saturday, October 26 at 7:05 p.m. MDT. Rapid City went 4-1-1 in their final six games head-to-head with the Grizzlies last season.

BOOKENDS: Rapid City's home opener (October 25) and home finale (April 12) are both against Utah. The Grizzlies do not make any trips to The Monument aside from those two series.

HAPPY NEW YEAR: Rapid City plays its annual New Year's Eve contest at home on December 31 against the Tulsa Oilers. It's the team's only Tuesday game of the year.

NEW BLOOD: With the addition of the Tahoe Knight Monsters to the ECHL and the Mountain Division in 2024-25, the Rush makes its first appearance in the state of Nevada in franchise history. Rapid City plays at Tahoe Blue Event Center on March 6, 8, and 9. Tahoe comes to South Dakota on January 10, 11, and 12.

MOUNTAIN DIVISION FOES: 63 of the Rush's 72 games are against the Mountain Division's seven opponents: Allen, Idaho, Kansas City, Tahoe, Tulsa, Utah, and Wichita. All seven of those teams play in The Monument at least three times.

BUSY NOVEMBER: The Rush take the ice 14 times in November, featuring eight home games, both season-highs for any month.

HELLO, IDAHO: For the third consecutive season, the Idaho Steelheads will be the Rush's most common opponent. The Rush and Steelheads meet 14 times-the same number as each of the last two years-with nine matchups taking place in Boise. Rush Head Coach and General Manager Scott Burt won two Kelly Cups with Idaho as a player and served on the Steelheads' coaching staff before taking over in Rapid City.

HEADING EAST: The Rush face the South Carolina Stingrays for the first time in franchise history on December 6, 7, and 8 in North Charleston. It's the team's lone trip to the Eastern time zone this season. Rapid City played in the state of South Carolina last season when it faced the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. On the flip side, the Maine Mariners come to town for the first time on February 14, 15, and 16. Terrence Wallin, former Rush forward and current Mariners head coach, will make his return to Rapid City.

MINI-SERIES: There are two instances where the Rush will play the same team two weeks in a row. In November, the Rush go to Boise before hosting the Steelheads on the 22nd and 23rd. Coming out of the All-Star Break, Rapid City hosts Allen on January 24 and 25, then turns around to fly to Texas the following week.

ROAD WARRIORS: The Rush's annual "Stock Show Road Trip" will see the team go 19 days in between home dates in late January into early February, the longest such span of the season. It's one of only three multi-week road trips for the Rush this season.

GAME TIMES: Of the 36 home games in the 2024-25 ECHL season, 26 will be played on Friday and Saturday nights, with an even split of 13 games for each day. The remaining ten home games fall on Tuesdays (1), Wednesdays (4), Thursdays (2), and Sundays (3). Unless otherwise specified, all Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday games will begin with 7:05 p.m. MDT puck drops, while Sunday games will start at 4:05 p.m. MDT. The lone exception is a 4:05 p.m. start on Saturday, December 14. ALL DATES AND TIMES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE.

Below is a breakdown of the 2024-25 Rush opponents, including how many head-to-head meetings are scheduled:

Idaho Steelheads: 14 games (5 home, 9 away)

Utah Grizzlies: 10 games (5 home, 5 away)

Wichita Thunder: 9 games (6 home, 3 away)

Allen Americans: 8 games (5 home, 3 away)

Kansas City Mavericks: 8 games (3 home, 5 away)

Tulsa Oilers: 8 games (3 home, 5 away)

Tahoe Knight Monsters: 6 games (3 home, 3 away)

Iowa Heartlanders: 3 games (3 home, 0 away)

Maine Mariners: 3 games (3 home, 0 away)

South Carolina Stingrays: 3 games (0 home, 3 away)

Full 2024-25 season ticket plans are available now with mini plans on sale on June 15. In addition to tickets for all 36 home games, fans can score the best deals on tickets and take advantage of exclusive perks, including season ticket holder-only events and discounts at the Rush team store. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 to secure your seats today.

