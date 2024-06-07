Thunder Nominated for Six ECHL Awards

June 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has been selected as a finalist for six ECHL Team Awards from the 2023-24 season, which will be presented at the 2024 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 26.

Adirondack Thunder ECHL Team Award Nominations:

- Specialty Jersey of the Year - Country Night

- Corporate Partnership Professional of the Year - Tadd Sipowicz

- Ticket Department of the Year - Year over Year Growth

- Broadcaster of the Year - Rob Lippolis

- Game Operations Team of the Year

- Rising Star Award

"These nominations are an amazing recognition of the season Adirondack had both on and off the ice," said Thunder President Jeff Mead. "We might be the smallest staff and market in the ECHL, but this is a staff that constantly wears multiple hats and works tireless hours to put together an amazing season. It's wonderful to be recognized as some of the leaders in these categories."

The 2023-24 Team Awards, presented by SponsorCX, which will be presented at the 2024 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 26. The presentation will also be available on the ECHL Facebook page at 7 p.m. EST that evening.

