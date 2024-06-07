ECHL Transactions - June 7
June 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, June 7, 2024:
Kansas City:
Add Justin MacPherson, D activated from reserve
Delete Theo Calvas, D placed on reserve
Check out the ECHL Statistics
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from June 7, 2024
- ECHL Transactions - June 7 - ECHL
- Rush Announces 2024-25 Season Schedule - Rapid City Rush
- Thunder Nominated for Six ECHL Awards - Adirondack Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.