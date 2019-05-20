Royals' First-Ever Education Day Game January 7 at 10:30 a.m.

May 20, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Monday the team will host its first-ever Education Day Game Jan. 7, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. The day will promote educational lessons at a hockey game, including science experiments, health tips and history.

Perks Include:

Discounted $10 tickets for K-12 Students

Students will receive a ticket, hot dog, fountain drink and Royals hat

An educational learning packet provided by the Royals

In-game entertainment tailored to students

Bus Parking is available

To learn more, sign your school up, sponsor a school or the game please contact:

Dakota Procyk (dprocyk@royalshockey.com | 610-898-7352) - Royals Senior Ticketing Manager

Chris Hazel (chazel@royalshockey.com | 610-898-7293) - Royals Group Sales Manager

"We are looking forward to having students from the area here to cheer on the Royals." said General Manager David Farrar. "This will be a fun and educational day that will enhance school curriculums. We are hoping this will become an annual event at Santander Arena."

Royals season memberships are available for 2019-20 by visiting the Royals Box Office at Santander Arena (700 Penn Street) and by calling 610-898-7825. For the latest team news, visit royalshockey.com/news, and follow the team on Facebook (Facebook.com/ReadingRoyals), Twitter (Twitter.com/ReadingRoyals) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ReaadingRoyals). Use #RestoreTheRoar to join the conversation.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.