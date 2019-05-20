Oilers Win in Toledo to Force Game 7

TOLEDO, OH - The overtime hero in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals scored in even bigger goal Monday in Game 6 at the Huntington Center. Charlie Sampair tipped a point shot into the net to break a 2-2 tie, as the Tulsa Oilers (11-8-0) defeated the Toledo Walleye (11-4-2) 4-2 to keep their season alive and force a Game 7.

Tulsa struck first less than five minutes into the game when Scott Henegar tipped a sharp-angle shot from Mike McKee behind Pat Nagle for his first goal of the playoffs. Less than two minutes later, Adam Pleskach forced a turnover and fed a pass out front for Stephen Perfetto, who snapped a shot into the net to make it 2-0. The Oilers outshot the Walleye 11-7 in the opening frame.

Toledo scored twice in the first two minutes of the second period to even the score at 2-2. Ben Storm found a loose puck outside the crease on a goal-mouth scramble and lifted a backhander over Ian Keserich for a short-handed goal in the opening minute of the frame. A minute later, Ryan Obuchowski lifted a shot through a screen into the top corner of the net to tie the game. The Oilers were unsuccessful on a 5-on-3 power play later in the period as the game stayed even entering the third.

Sampair deflected a point shot from Eric Drapluk through the legs of Nagle to put Tulsa in front with 6:47 left in regulation, giving Sampair his second game-winning goal of the series. Alex Dostieadded an empty net goal with 30 seconds left to complete the scoring. Keserich stopped 30 of 32 for his first playoff win since 2013.

Game 7 is Wednesday in Tulsa at the BOK Center at 7:05pm. The winner will advance to the Kelly Cup Finals, presented by SmileDirectClub, to face the Eastern Conference Champion Newfoundland Growlers.

