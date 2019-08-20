Royals Explode Early for 8-1 Win over Reds
August 20, 2019 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Burlington Royals News Release
Burlington, N.C. - The Royals lit up the scoreboard early against the Reds in a dominant 8-1 win on Monday night.
It started in the bottom of the first with two outs. With runners on second and third, Jake Means roped a two-run single that put Burlington in front 2-0 early.
The Royals would put the game out of reach not long after. In the bottom of the second, a Jay Charleston RBI single and a Vinnie Pasquantino three-run double put the B-Royals ahead 6-0 in the bottom of the second. The bottom of the third made it even worse, as two more runs came home to make it 8-0 Burlington.
Greeneville's only run crossed home in the top of the eighth on a Mike Spooner infield single. Aside from that, the Royals pitching staff was dominant. Burlington surrendered just four hits, three of which came in the eighth inning.
Delvin Capellan (4-1) earned the win with five innings of one-hit ball, allowing no runs and striking out four. Jake Gilbert (0-2) surrendered six runs in two innings and got charged with the loss.
The Royals will go for a sweep of the Reds on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.
Single-game tickets are on sale now. Call 336-222-0223 or visit www.burlingtonroyals.com for more information.
• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...
Appalachian League Stories from August 20, 2019
- Florez Shines, Bats Explode to Take Pirates over .500 - Bristol Pirates
- Danville Dominates Kingsport 9-0 for Series Victory - Danville Braves
- Wynne Strikes out 17 over Eight Scoreless Innings - Greeneville Reds
- Royals Explode Early for 8-1 Win over Reds - Burlington Royals
- Cards Pull off Incredible Comeback at Calfee Park - Johnson City Cardinals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.