Royals Explode Early for 8-1 Win over Reds

August 20, 2019 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Burlington Royals News Release





Burlington, N.C. - The Royals lit up the scoreboard early against the Reds in a dominant 8-1 win on Monday night.

It started in the bottom of the first with two outs. With runners on second and third, Jake Means roped a two-run single that put Burlington in front 2-0 early.

The Royals would put the game out of reach not long after. In the bottom of the second, a Jay Charleston RBI single and a Vinnie Pasquantino three-run double put the B-Royals ahead 6-0 in the bottom of the second. The bottom of the third made it even worse, as two more runs came home to make it 8-0 Burlington.

Greeneville's only run crossed home in the top of the eighth on a Mike Spooner infield single. Aside from that, the Royals pitching staff was dominant. Burlington surrendered just four hits, three of which came in the eighth inning.

Delvin Capellan (4-1) earned the win with five innings of one-hit ball, allowing no runs and striking out four. Jake Gilbert (0-2) surrendered six runs in two innings and got charged with the loss.

The Royals will go for a sweep of the Reds on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

